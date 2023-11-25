Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier to give moving tribute to his late mother Jade Goody

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Braizer and Dianne Buswell are set to give a touching tribute to his late mother Jade Goody during Saturday night’s show.

The 20-year-old’s mother shot to fame when she appeared on Big Brother in 2002 and tragically passed away from cervical cancer in March 2009.

The actor was just five-years-old when she passed.

The soap star and his younger brother Freddie, 19, were subsequently raised by their father, Jeff Braizer, 44.

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne, will perform a Couple’s Choice routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell, a song that the EastEnders star chose because it is close to his heart.

The young star said: “I’ve always thought it’s the perfect song, the way he sings it the lyrics are profound and very impactful for me.”

“There’s lyrics in particular – ‘I should be crying but I just can’t let it show’ – and when I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and just couldn’t cry or express myself it was those lyrics, hearing that, that would make me cry because it felt so true.”

Bobby concluded: “It’s a big week, it’s our couples’ choice. There’s going to be a flood (of tears).”