Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier to give moving tribute to his late mother Jade Goody

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Braizer and Dianne Buswell are set to give a touching tribute to his late mother Jade Goody during Saturday night’s show.

The 20-year-old’s mother shot to fame when she appeared on Big Brother in 2002 and tragically passed away from cervical cancer in March 2009.

The actor was just five-years-old when she passed.

The soap star and his younger brother Freddie, 19, were subsequently raised by their father, Jeff Braizer, 44.

Bobby and his dance partner Dianne, will perform a Couple’s Choice routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell, a song that the EastEnders star chose because it is close to his heart.

The young star said: “I’ve always thought it’s the perfect song, the way he sings it the lyrics are profound and very impactful for me.”

Bobby and his pro partner Dianne Buswell

“There’s lyrics in particular – ‘I should be crying but I just can’t let it show’ – and when I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and just couldn’t cry or express myself it was those lyrics, hearing that, that would make me cry because it felt so true.”

Bobby concluded: “It’s a big week, it’s our couples’ choice. There’s going to be a flood (of tears).”

