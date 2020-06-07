Strictly Come Dancing will have it’s first female couple on the next series

Show bosses are eager to get bisexual and lesbian stars on board

Strictly Come Dancing will have it’s first female couple on the next...

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly searching for the first female couple to take part in the next season.

According to the UK Sun, producers are looking into bisexual and lesbian stars, to line them up with a female dancer for the next series.

Strictly bosses are said to be keen to get actress Gillian Anderson as well as singer Jessie J on board.

“Obviously ‘diversity’ is the key word in television today and, of course, Strictly wants to be progressive,” a source told the publication.

“The plan is to have a same-sex couple, and two women. Dancing On Ice featured two men, so it would be good to offer something different and keep pushing boundaries.”

While there’s no word back on the rumours from Jessie’s people just yet, X-Files star Gillian denied she would be taking part. With aa spokesperson telling MailOnline: “Gillian won’t be appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.”

Gillian was tipped as the BBC’s “dream booking”. While Jessie, who previously came out as bisexual, has been hitting the headlines for her on and off relationship with Channing Tatum – making producers keen to get her on board.

Other stars who have reportedly been in talks for the next season include Maya Jama, Cheryl and Michelle Keegan.