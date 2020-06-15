Strictly Come Dancing stars will have to isolate together in hotel for two weeks – for new series

BBC are looking at some drastic measures to keep the show on air

Strictly Come Dancing professionals will reportedly isolate together in a hotel for two weeks in order to shoot the group dances.

The ballroom dancers will be able to rehearse their big numbers in quarantine from next month amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The performances are set to be recorded in a small studio and they will be joined by a small crew, it has been claimed.

“By pre-recording the performances Strictly can ensure the big, impressive sets and huge production values will remain on the show — without 50 crew members chan-ging up the set every week,” an insider told The Sun.

The publication has also alleged that the choreographers may have to isolate with their celebrity partners before the show begins in September.

“The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year,” a show spokesperson has told The Sun.

“Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July.”

“As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.”

“We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation.”