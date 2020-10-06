Strictly Come Dancing stars break down in tears as they pay tribute to Caroline Flack in special episode

Strictly Come Dancing stars break down in tears as they pay tribute...

A host of Strictly Come Dancing stars got emotional as they paid tribute to Caroline Flack for an upcoming special episode.

The Love Island presenter, who tragically took her own life in February, won the dance competition back in 2014 with professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

The special episode, which will air this Saturday on BBC One, will feature the best moments from Strictly over the years – including a moving tribute to Caroline.

According to MailOnline, judge Bruno Tonioli breaks down in tears during the episode, as he says they will “never forget her”.

“She was such fun and great to be with,” he said. “She really was a joy. We will always love Caroline and we will never forget her.”

“We love you, my love,” he adds, as he blows a kiss to the camera.

Meanwhile, Caroline’s dance partner Pasha praises her “beautiful” dancing, and says his time with the presenter “will always hold a special place in my heart”.

Pro dancer Janette Manrara also says: “The highlight was her showdance. You could feel she was lost in the moment. As a performer you can’t ask for more. It is a memory I hold close to my heart.”

“I think overall she would have said her Strictly journey was magical. I’m so happy she was able to pick up that glitterball and win.”

Caroline was laid to rest during a private funeral in March, one month after she tragically took her own life on February 15.

The TV presenter was found dead in her flat in London, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.

