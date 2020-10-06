Justin and Hailey Bieber pose for sultry front cover of Vogue Italia

Justin and Hailey Bieber have posed for the front cover of Vogue Italia.

The couple appear in bed together on the cover of the magazine’s October issue — which pays tribute to late photographer Helmut Newton and his “devotion” to his wife June.

Sharing an image of the cover on Instagram, Vogue Italia wrote: “To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today’s most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story.”

The photo was shot by Eli Russell Linnetz, and shows Hailey posing in a stunning YSL dress Anthony Vaccarello.

During their cover interview, the couple opened up about their relationship, and Hailey admitted she hasn’t always been comfortable showing PDA with Justin.

She said: “It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, lived under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.”

Hailey said for a long time she didn’t even like to kiss Justin in public, before adding, “But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”

The model continued: “Many still see us as eternal teenagers, Justin in particular. Instead we are a married man and woman, committed, and comfortable with their sexuality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia) on Oct 5, 2020 at 3:16pm PDT

“We are as individuals and consequently we are together. Our chemistry comes from these private and profound awareness.”

“I embrace my body and my femininity. I see nothing wrong with it,” she added.

The news comes after Justin and Hailey recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

