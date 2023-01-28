Strictly Come Dancing contestants fuel romance rumours on tour

Strictly Come Dancing contestants Tyler West and Molly Rainford have fuelled romance rumours.

The pair are currently competing in the Strictly tour after appearing in the most recent series of the hit BBC show.

In new photos published by The UK Sun, Molly and Tyler were papped getting cosy as they enjoyed a night out after the show.

On Tuesday night, Molly and Tyler headed out with the full Strictly tour crew for drinks in Nottingham.

A Strictly insider previously said: “Everyone on the show is talking about how flirty the pair are. They’re both young and single and have really hit it off and so it feels like romance is on the cards.”

“They always seem to be smiling and having a laugh. Tyler is well known on set for his banter and friendly nature and has definitely impressed Molly with his sense of humour.”

Tyler and Molly first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted cosying up to each other outside the Pride of Britain Awards last October.

Molly and Tyler also frequently leave strings of heart emojis beneath each other’s Instagram posts.

The CBBC presenter was previously linked to Strictly pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin.

However, Molly quickly dispelled these rumours, saying: “Nikita and I are just friends. I think it’s because we’re similar ages, we just get on well.”

“I don’t have any time to date. I’m too busy.”