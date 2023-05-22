Stacey Solomon sparks speculation she’s set to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Stacey Solomon has sparked speculation she’s set to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

On Saturday, the TV presenter announced he was stepping down as the host of the popular ITV show with “immediate effect”, after 21 years.

Stacey, 33, has since sparked rumours she could step into Phillip’s shoes.

The mother-of-five posted an Instagram Story of her writing a note in her diary, which said ‘September 2023’.

Stacey then told her followers: “Just had one of the most exciting meetings of my life. I can’t even tell you how excited I am to share this with you soon. My dream.”

After Phillip announced his departure from This Morning, ITV confirmed Holly will stay on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family” in the interim.

However, the presenter is taking early half-term holiday leave this week, and will return on June 5.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will co-host the show in their absence on Monday morning ,but ITV has not yet confirmed who will present for the rest of the week.

Alison and Dermot have been hosting This Morning on Fridays since 2021, when they replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

He wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” the 61-year-old added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him,” she added.

His departure comes amid rumours of a feud between Phillip and Holly, who have co-hosted the ITV breakfast show since 2009.