Stacey Solomon shares adorable snaps of her daughter Rose as her flower girl

Stacey Solomon has shared adorable snaps of her daughter Rose as her flower girl.

The Loose Women panellist married Joe Swash in the garden of their home in Pickle Cottage last month.

The I’m A Celeb winner has been sporadically sharing her wedding photos via Instagram since their big day.

On Saturday, Stacey shared the most recent photos of her daughter Rose as their flower girl.

She wrote: “🤍 Our Flower Girl 🤍 Rose 🌹 I can not even describe the feeling of getting ready for our special day with my daughter 😭.”

Stacey previously revealed that Rose’s dresses was made from the offcuts of her wedding dress, and her daughter’s shoes were the same style as hers.

“I’ll never ever forget these moments 🥲 Rose’s little dress was made from the offcuts of my dress 🥹,” she continued.

“Before we knew we were pregnant with Rose we were going to get married last year I’m so glad we waited until she got here because these will forever be some of the most special memories of my life… 🤍.”

“Happy Saturday everyone. Hope you’re having the most special summer and I promise this is the last of the wedding span I just couldn’t not have Rosey Posey’s pictures on here 🤩🖤.”

Joe and Stacey first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The couple’s Pickle Cottage wedding is not legally binding, so they will have to officially tie the knot at a later date.

The couple welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

The newly weds are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Harry, Zachary, Leighton and Rex all acted as Joe’s best men on their wedding day.

Goss.ie has made a donation to Winston’s Wish on behalf of Stacey and Joe.