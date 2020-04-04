Stacey Solomon jokes ‘it’s a wonder’ Joe Swash hasn’t proposed yet

The television personality has been self-isolating with her family

Stacey Solomon has joked about why her boyfriend Joe Swash hasn’t proposed to her yet.

The star has been documenting her time in lockdown with Joe and their family during the coronavirus pandemic

The Loose Women star took to her Instagram story to share hilarious footage dancing on top of her beau with her 3.1 million followers.

“Happy Thursday, Hope you’re all ok!” she wrote.

“Sometimes I wonder why he hasn’t proposed yet?” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.

The former X Factor contestant proceeded to warm her follower’s hearts when she posted an adorable photo of Joe with her baby son Rex after they fell asleep in a makeshift tent.

“Two down, two to go,” she captioned the photo.