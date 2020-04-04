The late presenter tragically took her own life back in February

Caroline Flack’s best friend shares touching home video of her

Caroline Flack’s best friend has shared a moving home video of them together during happier times.

The late presenter’s pal Mollie Grosberg decided to reminisce about some happy memories with her bestie.

Mollie posted a short clip on her Instagram story that shows Caroline surrounded by her friends as they watch her appearance on Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off.

Caroline appeared on the charity special last year and impressed viewers with her baking talents.

In the clip, Caroline is heard getting very enthusiastic about her appearance on the baking show.

“Oh my god, I haven’t seen it! Oh wait, I was there!” she cried as her friends burst out laughing.

Mollie has shared many memories of their times together on social media, following her best friend’s tragic death.