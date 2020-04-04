Donal Skehan is moving home to Ireland amid coronavirus pandemic

Donal Skehan has announced that he and his family are going to move home to Ireland.

The TV chef is currently living in LA with his wife Sofie and their two children, but they have been planning on coming home for months.

On Instagram, Donal explained: “Since the start of this year we had been excitedly planning to head back home to Ireland to spend some time closer to family and friends.”

Although the couple love LA, they want to bring their kids up closer to their family and friends in Ireland.

“We absolutely love it here but the urge to have the kids closer to family has always been strong.”

The 33-year-old revealed that he already has a house ready and waiting for the family to move into, while the lease is up on their LA property.

“The wheels have been in motion and we were due to travel at the beginning of May as we had given up our house here and found a new one back home.”

However, since the coronavirus pandemic has hit, Donal shared that that the family are in a tricky situation.

“Its been so weird not to be able to say goodbye to our friends out here and so weird not to be able to say goodbye to all the things we love doing out here.”

The family also feel like they are in “limbo” and are unsure if they can travel or not.

They have been “advised by the Irish consulate here in LA to move home as soon as possible or risk cancelled flights and closed borders.”

Donal continued: “Its not something I want to do particularly because of the risks involved for us and for other people, but from our perspective we don’t have much of a choice.”

“I could never have imagined it all happening like this and even as I write this there is a uncertainty that we can even travel.”

“I hope you and your family are safe and staying at home. I’m hoping we can do the same shortly,” Donal added.