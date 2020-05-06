Stacey Solomon gushes over her three boys as she captures rare photo on her son’s birthday

This is so sweet!

Stacey Solomon gushes over her three boys as she captures rare photo...

Stacey Solomon captured a rare photo of her three boys on her son’s birthday.

The Loose Women star’s son Leighton turned eight on Tueaday, and the family celebrated his birthday in isolation.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey shared an adorable picture of her three boys, and wrote: “Happy Birthday Leighton.”

“I haven’t managed to get a picture of all three of them in so long it’s melting my heart 😭My world 🌎.”

Stacey continued: “8 years old today pickle, how did this happen? we love you to the moon and back Leighton…”

“Now time for radish & chocolate cheesecake in mummy’s bed, watching your favourite films (I honestly can’t believe I agreed to this, must have been the lockdown birthday guilt) 😂.”

“I cant wait to spend the night rolling around in the radishes they pick off and hide under the sheets 😂 I hope you’re all ok, thinking of you always,” she added.

Friends and fan flooded the comment section to wish Stacey’s son a happy birthday too.

“Beautiful boys! Happy birthday Leighton 💙 🎉 xxx,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous picture 💙💙💙,” Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh added.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: