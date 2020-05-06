Laura Whitmore reveals the hilarious way Iain Stirling slid into her DMs

Laura Whitmore has revealed that her partner Iain Stirling slid into her DMs to ask about her dog, Mick.

The Bray native started seeing the Love Island commentator back in 2017, after Iain initiated a conversation on Instagram about her dog.

Speaking on Darren Kennedy’s new podcast The Secret Life Of Celebrity Pets, Laura confessed: “Iain slipped into my DMs to ask about him.”

“What he said was, ‘This girl I know wants to know what kind of dog you have,’ so I thought he was using my dog [to get with this girl].”

“And I was just like okay, I think I just replied ‘Maltipoo’, that was it, and then it turns out that was his way of trying to start a conversation with me.”

“But I thought that was him trying to use me to hit on another girl.”

Laura explained that she didn’t know him that well at the time.

“I had met him a few times at ITV things, at the TV Baftas and things like that, but I didn’t know him that well, he didn’t have my number so he went into my DMs to ask me,” she added.

