Spice Girls star Mel B ‘engaged to boyfriend of three years’

Mel B is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee, after three years of dating.

According to The Sun, the hairdresser proposed to the Spice Girls star on Wednesday with a £100,000 pear-shaped diamond ring.

A source told the publication: “Mel is so happy and this is such a big deal for her because she has been though such a lot. It has taken a huge amount for a man to get her to trust him and to believe in love again.”

The insider continued: “Rory is from her home town Leeds, he’s known her for years. He’s the absolute opposite of so many of the guys she had relationships with.”

“He is a really normal, down-to-earth guy, with good morals who has worked incredibly hard to build his own business and a family business. He’s not flash, or interested in the limelight.”

“He comes from a loving family and his best pal is Mel’s cousin, Christian Cooke. He has really taken the time to understand what she’s been through. He is madly in love with her.”

Another source said: “She said ‘yes’ straight away. But it was incredibly ­emotional because after everything she has been through, it was a really big moment for her. All the Spice Girls have met Rory and like him.”

“The ring is gorgeous and Mel is thrilled with it. She hasn’t stopped smiling.

Mel B was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 until 2000, and to Stephen Belafonte from 2007 until 2017.