Social media users rejoice as Andrew Tate is banned from Facebook and Instagram

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies.

The social media platforms’ parent company Meta said it had removed his official accounts for breaching its rule around dangerous organisations or individuals.

Andrew rose to fame when he appeared on Big Brother in 2016, however he was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online which allegedly showed him attacking a woman with a belt.

Andrew has since drastically re-surfaced on the internet after making numerous controversial comments about women.

The social media star had amassed 4.6 million Instagram followers at the time of his ban, while videos of Andrew on TikTok have been watched 13.3 billion times.

In a previous interview on YouTube, the Big Brother star admitted he was “absolutely a misogynist”.

Social media users are now rejoicing that Andrew has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

One Twitter user wrote: “Andrew Tate is banned from social media, today is a good day!,” while a second said, “I love how Andrew Tate got banned, it still doesn’t stop him but it makes me happy.”

A third tweeted, “Andrew Tate being banned from FB and IG. The world is healing,” and a fourth wrote, “Imagine being banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram all together. Andrew Tate must have offended a lot of people especially women.”

