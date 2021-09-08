Shannon Singh breaks down in tears over Love Island reunion show: ‘I’ve been completely humiliated’

The 22-year-old previously slammed the show as a "f***ing waste of time"

Shannon Singh has broken down in tears over the way she was allegedly treated on the Love Island reunion show.

The 22-year-old was brutally dumped from Love Island during week one, just 48 hours after entering the villa.

On Sunday night, this year’s contestants got together for the first time since leaving the villa, and chatted to host Laura Whitmore about their time on the show.

After the show aired, the Scottish beauty took to her Instagram Story and branded it a “f**king waste of time”.

Shannon has since admitted she felt “completely disregarded” on the reunion show, which left her in tears.

In a video posted on her Twitch channel, the model was visibly upset as she said: “I’m in a really weird headspace, guys. I’m really sad to be honest.”

“I just feel like the show has completely mugged me off, if I’m completely honest. Last night I was really angry as I sat about for nine hours all day.”

“They mic’ed me up, briefed me on questions and then completely disregarded me, which was fine. I just thought, after how they dumped me, I thought I’d get some better treatment.”

“I’ve kind of been crying and stuff all day, because I just feel like I’ve been completely humiliated in front of everyone.”

Shannon also admitted she was annoyed when they jokingly awarded her for being the fastest dumped Islander.

“I don’t really let anything get to me normally but I’m just really p****d off,” she continued.

“Then to give me the award and humiliate me in front of everyone… like I took it on the chin because I make a joke about the 48 hours anyway…”

“But yeah, I just thought it was really unnecessary to be honest.”