Scarlette Douglas makes her first TV appearance since her shock exit from I’m A Celeb

Scarlette Douglas has made her first TV appearance since her shock exit from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Sunday night, the TV presenter became the second celeb to be voted off the show, despite being a fan favourite.

The 35-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday to discuss her time in the jungle, and revealed which of her campmates she hopes will win the show.

She said: “I want Baba[tunde Aleshe] to win, he’s like my brother now. I’d love to see him win.”

Scarlette also recalled the moment former UK Health Minister Matt Hancock joined the camp, saying: “For me, when Matt came in I said, ‘You know, there are a lot of things you’ve done that people aren’t happy with and you have to understand that emotions are going to be running high in camp and you have to get why that is’.”

“So in the jungle, we will get on but it doesn’t meant that outside we’re gonna be best mates at all. But in here we’ll just work together as a team and that’s all we can do. That’s the most important thing.”

Who is your favourite in the Jungle? We speak to the latest jungle evictee @scardoug 🌴🐍 pic.twitter.com/UohspYWL1F — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 21, 2022

Presenter Richard Madeley asked Scarlette: “Did you like him?”

She replied: “I like his get up and go. I like the fact that he has drive. I like that he’s determined. I like that he won’t give up on anything. Those attributes I like in general.”

“Do I like Matt Hancock specifically? I don’t think I had enough time to really get to know him because when he came in he was trying to win us all over. He was doing his best to make sure he’s involved in everything but for me it was just I want to make sure as a camp we all get on.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight on Virgin Media One and ITV.