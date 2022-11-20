I’m A Celeb 2022: Fans left heartbroken as popular campmate is voted off the show

Scarlette Douglas has been voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The TV presenter received the fewest votes from the public, meaning her time in the jungle has come to an end.

Reacting to the news, one fan tweeted: “NO NOT SCARLETTE No words. She’s been amazing since she walked in the jungle. What a JOKE!”

Another wrote: “JUSTICE FOR SCARLETTE.”

A third penned: “so annoyed rn. SCARLETTE WAS ROBBED.”

On Friday night, Loose Women’s Charlene White became the first celeb to be sent home from the show.

Earlier this season, Love Island star Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after a routine blood test showed her iron levels were dangerously low.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues on Monday night on ITV and Virgin Media One.