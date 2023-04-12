Rylan Clark drops HUGE hint he’s set to host the Big Brother reboot

Rylan Clark has dropped a HUGE hint he’s set to host the Big Brother reboot.

The highly anticipated series will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

Ahead of the new series, which is expected to air later this year, Rylan has announced his departure from Strictly’s It Takes Two.

He wrote in a statement shared on Instagram: “After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.”

“I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show. I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me.”

“The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will have my heart and dancing feet.”

Commenting on Rylan’s post, one fan wrote: “Does this mean Big Brother? 👀”

Another commented: “Does this mean that you’re going to be hosting Big Brother 😍❤️”

While fans previously assumed Davina McCall would get the Big Brother hosting gig, the presenter recently confirmed she would not be hosting the reboot.

Davina presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.