Ryan Thomas ‘still in trouble’ with Lucy Mecklenburgh after he bought a house without asking her

Ryan Thomas has admitted he’s “still in trouble” with his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh, after he bought a house without asking her.

The former Coronation Street star, who shares his one-year-old son Roman with Lucy, purchased a property in Cheshire last month without her knowledge.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of Lorraine, Ryan confessed: “I’m still in trouble today…”

“We’re not even in the house yet, it’s a building site. I can’t see light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Eventually it’ll be ok, but right now, everyone knows moving house is hard work, I’ve taken on more than I can chew with the house, but eventually we’ll be happy.”

Lucy told fans that Ryan had purchased their new home without her knowledge last month.

In a post shared on Instagram, the former TOWIE star wrote: “New house, new project, new memories to be made.”

“@ryanthomas84 bought our new Manchester home without me viewing it, he is a very brave man hahahah!!!”

However, Lucy admitted she thought the house was “perfect”, and had tonnes of “potential”.

“I can’t wait to get started on the renovation!!” she added.