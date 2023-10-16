Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s daughter rushed to hospital

Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s daughter Lilah has been rushed to hospital.

Lucy, who shares two children with the former Coronation Street star, took to their Instagram Stories this morning to share the news with her followers.

The former TOWIE star explained she was due to fly out to Portugal for her business’s health and wellness retreat, but was spending the day in hospital with her 17-month-old daughter instead.

She wrote: “Meant to be boarding a plane now to @rwlresultsretreats in Portugal but this little one had other ideas. Everyone on the @rwl retreat this week have the most amazing time!”

“I’m very jealous the itinerary, menu & team is incredible,” the TOWIE star continued.

“Hoping to join when Lilah is all better, now I just need to focus on giving her lots of mummy cuddles and getting her back to being healthy & well.”

While Lucy stayed by her daughter’s side, Ryan returned home to look after the couple’s 2-year-old son Roman.

Unfortunately, this is not their daughter’s first time in hospital.

Last year, Lilah was diagnosed with RSV (respiratory synctyial virus) which caused bronchiolitis.

That same year, the couple had a terrifying scare with son Roman when Lucy found him blue and unconscious in his cot.

The baby needed a nebuliser, oxygen, steroids and antibiotics to overcome a nasty virus and fortunately, he made a full recovery.