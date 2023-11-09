Russell Brand spotted out in public for the first time since reports of sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has been papped out in public for the first time since reports circulated of the comedian’s alleged sexual assault towards multiple women.

The sighting comes after four women accused the comedian of sexual assault and rape in a joint investigation between The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were investigating a number of sexual assault allegations against the comedian in September.

Russell has denied all the allegations, and has not been charged with anything.

The Metropolitan Police said they’ve received a number of allegations of sexual offences against the 48-year-old in London, as well as a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the UK.

The police force said they are now investigating the allegations, which they described as non-recent.

They said: “Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these.”

The MailOnline has now released images of the comedian seen for the first time since September, driving to the pub he owns in Oxfordshire.

It has been reported that the actor was there to speak to staff over ongoing renovations.

Since reports broke on the star’s alleged sexual assaults towards multiple woman, Russell is now being sued by a woman who has accused the actor of sexually assaulting her on set of the 2011 film Arthur.

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims the comedian exposed himself to the woman on set before allegedly forcing her to perform sex acts on him in a bathroom stall.

This is the first accusation to be made against him in court.

The accuser, named only as Jane Doe, has stated she was hired as an extra for a scene filmed at Le Cirque restaurant in Manhattan in July 2010.

This would have been just three months before Brand married his now ex-wife Katy Perry.

The lawsuit alleges Brand was intoxicated during filming, and accuses him of exposing his genitalia while sat at a table staring at the woman.

The accuser has claimed he later followed her into a bathroom, where it’s alleged he forced her to perform oral sex.