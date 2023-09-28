Rupert Grint pays tribute to late Harry Potter co-star Sir Michael Gambon’s ‘warmth and mischief’ – following his death

Rupert Grint has paid tribute to the late Sir Michael Gambon’s – following news of his death.

The pair played Ron Weasley and Professor Albus Dumbledore respectively in the Harry Potter franchise.

Sir Michael sadly passed away on September 28 at the age of 82 after a battle with pneumonia.

A statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs, said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.”

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.”

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rupert shared a photo of Sir Michael as Professor Albus Dumbledore and wrote a sweet tribute to his late co-star.

Rupert penned: “So sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set.”

“He captivated me as a kid and became a personal role model of mine for finding the fun and eccentricities in life.”

“Sending all my love to his family, Rupert.”

Sir Michael took over the iconic role over Professor Album Dumbledore from Richard Harris in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban [2004].

The actor began his impressive 60-year acting career as one of the original member of the Royal National Theatre alongside Laurence Olivier.

The late 82-year-old is also known for playing French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as starring in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.