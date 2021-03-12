Royal biographer quotes alleged email Meghan Markle sent aide about false Kate Middleton claims

The Duchess brought up the false claims during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

Royal biographer Omid Scobie has quoted an alleged email Meghan Markle sent a royal aide about false claims she made Kate Middleton cry.

During Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess said stories about her making Kate cry before her wedding to Prince Harry were untrue.

In fact, Meghan claimed the reverse happened, and alleged the Duchess of Cambridge actually made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses.

Omid Scobie, who co-wrote Meghan and Harry’s biography Finding Freedom, has since claimed the Duchess of Sussex asked Kensington Palace to “set the record straight” in an email last year.

According to an article written by Scobie on HarpersBazaar.com, Kensington Palace asked Prince Harry to cosign a statement against an “offensive” newspaper report in January 2020, which claimed Prince William “constantly bullied” the Sussexes.

In response, Meghan allegedly emailed an aide to say: “Well, if we’re just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry].”

The alleged email backs up claims Meghan made about the situation during her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday.

When Oprah asked Meghan to comment on stories she made Kate cry back in 2018, the Duchess replied: “The truth? The reverse happened.”

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something – yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses – and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.”

However, Meghan insisted that Kate “took accountability for it” and brought her flowers to apologise.

Despite the story being untrue, the mother-of-one claimed the Palace “wouldn’t let her” negate the story.

Meghan said: “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

When Oprah asked, “So why didn’t somebody just say that?” the Duchess replied, “That’s a good question.”