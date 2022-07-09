Ronan Keating breaks his silence after son Jack is dumped from Love Island

Ronan Keating has broken his silence after his son Jack was dumped from Love Island.

The 23-year-old failed to find love in Casa Amor, despite having gotten “close” with paramedic Paige Thorne.

On Thursday’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling episode, he was dumped from the villa alongside single Islanders Mollie, Cheyanne, Jazmine, George, and Samuel.

On Friday, Jack’s mum Yvonne Connolly shared her delighted as she was one of the first people he contacted after his time in the villa came to an abrupt end.

Now, Ronan Keating has broken his silence after reuniting with his son.

The singer shared a photo on his Instagram story of the 23-year-old poolside, as he donned black swim shorts and sunglasses.

He captioned the photo, “Good to have the beast home with his family.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

