Yvonne Connolly shares her delight after receiving first call from son Jack Keating after Love Island

Yvonne Connolly has shared her delight after receiving her first call from her son Jack Keating after he was dumped from Love Island.

Although he admitted to getting “close” to OG girl Paige Thorne, Jack was ultimately left a single man after the Casa Amor recoupling on Thursday.

The 23-year-old revealed he had a “bittersweet” experience on Love Island, but always “wore my heart on my sleeve.”

After Jack’s time in the Love Island villa came to an abrupt end, his mother was one of the first people he called.

Sharing a photo of her eldest child on Instagram, Yvonne wrote: “I can’t tell you how happy and relieved I was to get a FaceTime call and see this gorgeous face smiling back at me this morning.”

“Jack, I am SO proud of you and the gorgeous young man you are 🙌🏼 ♥️.”

“It was great to hear you had an amazing experience and really enjoyed yourself, making lovely connections and new friendship.”

She continued to thank Love Island host Laura Whitmore, and the Love Island team for looking after Jack “so well”.

“Thanks especially to family ,friends ,followers and media people who supported him.

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” she added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

