The presenter was just 16 when her boyfriend was shot and killed

Maya Jama opens up about losing her ‘first love’ in a shooting

Maya Jama has opened up about losing her “first love” in a shooting, and how it changed her life.

During a new interview with The Guardian, the presenter got candid about the hardships she has faced over the years.

The 25-year-old admitted that losing her “first love” at the age of 16 changed her life, and she decided not to “waste time anymore”.

Maya’s 21-year-old boyfriend Rico Gordon was killed while visiting her in Bristol, after being caught in a gunfight between two gangs.

“Losing somebody close to you as a teenager, particularly your first love, rocks your whole world and you are forced to see life differently,” she said.

“I don’t want to look back and not have done everything I wanted to do.”

Soon after Rico’s death, Maya moved from Bristol to London to catch a break in television and radio.

She was inspired by Davina McCall and June Sarpong, and said: “Seeing a black woman as a presenter on TV, feeling like: ‘Yeah, I can do that too.’”

Maya, who quit her BBC Radio 1 role last month, admitted she felt like she wasn’t taken seriously at the start of her career – because of the relationship she was in.

Maya broke up with rapper Stormzy last year after a four year relationship, and feels like she is now finally getting recognition for her own successes and hard work.

“I understood at the time. He was – he is – massive in the public eye and a lot of people didn’t know who I was.”

“But now I do feel people know my name separately, and it does feel like I’m coming into my own,” she said.

During the interview, Maya also recalled her decision at the age of 10 to stop visiting her father in prison.

“I realised that I don’t want to dedicate my time to visiting somebody who doesn’t want to dedicate their time to staying out of jail. I didn’t speak to him again after that,” she confessed.

Back in 2017, Maya made a documentary called ‘When Dad Kills: Murderer In The Family’, where she met other families effected by fathers in jail – to find out why they maintained contact.

