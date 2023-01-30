Richard Madeley apologises for ‘misgendering Sam Smith’ on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley apologised for misgendering Sam Smith during Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

The popular singer is non-binary, and uses the pronouns they/them.

During the show, Richard was debating whether Sam’s new music video for I’m Not Here To Make Friends is over-sexualised when he referred to them as “he”.

Richard’s co-host Susanna Reid quickly corrected his mistake, and the TV host apologised.

While discussing the music video, the presenter was forced to apologise again when he referred to guest Shivani Dave as “he”.

After Shivani said they too use they/them pronouns, Richard said: “I am so sorry. I will learn to do that.”

GMB host Richard Madeley uses wrong pronouns twice during segment discussing Sam Smith’s new music video. Both times he simply corrects himself and moves on. The right response. #SamSmith #pronouns #lgbtq pic.twitter.com/3NqK7SIW5E — Queer Insider 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@qitweets) January 30, 2023

Hours later, Shivani tweeted: “Been getting messages from people worried about Richard Madley misgendering me on @GMB.”

“I corrected him, he apologised and took it on board. A masterclass on how to do things if you mess up, we shared a thumbs up and I told him his hair looks great.”

Sam changed their gender pronouns to they/them in 2019, after revealing they don’t identify as “male or female”.

At the time, the singer confessed: “After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it!”

“I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.”

“P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am.”

“Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind.”