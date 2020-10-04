Reality star Ross Worswick announces engagement to influencer Danielle Fogarty

Danielle is the daughter of bike legend Carl Fogarty - and was previously engaged to Jake Quickenden

Ross Worswick has announced his engagement to influencer Danielle Fogarty.

The Ex On The Beach star, who owns the brand Couture Club, proposed to Danielle in Dubai – in front of the Burj Al Arab hotel.

Sharing a photo of the moment he got down on one knee, Ross wrote on Instagram: “I promised her when she was 17 I’d marry her before she’s 30, I wasn’t going to break that ❤️💍 #shesaidyes.”

Danielle also shared photos of the happy moment, alongside a selfie showing off her dazzling engagement ring.

She captioned the post: “03/10/2020 𝐼 𝓈𝒶𝒾𝒹 𝓎𝑒𝓈!! 💍.”

The couple have been dating since August 2018, but they’ve been friends since they were teenagers.

View this post on Instagram 03/10/2020 𝐼 𝓈𝒶𝒾𝒹 𝓎𝑒𝓈!! 🤍💍 A post shared by 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@danielle_fogarty1) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

Danielle is the daughter of motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty, and was previously engaged to X Factor star Jake Quickenden.

The former couple met after Jake and Carl starred in I’m A Celeb together, but they ended up calling off their engagement in April 2018.

Jake has since moved on with Sophie Church, and the couple are expecting their first child together.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.