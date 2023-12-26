Queen Camilla’s sister brands her and King Charles ‘polar opposites’ in new BBC documentary

Queen Camilla’s sister, Anabel Elliot, has revealed she and King Charles are “polar opposites” in a new BBC documentary.

The couple, who had a controversial start to their relationship, are said to have only been strengthened by their “fight” to be together.

Commenting for the first time on the relationship between the King and Queen, Princess Anne also appeared in the documentary, in which she bestowed the royal seal of approval upon her sister-in-law.

“I’ve known her a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding,” Princess Anne remarked.

“This role is not something that she’d be a natural for but she does it really well. She provides that change of speed and tone, that’s equally important.”

The women were interviewed for the BBC One royal documentary following Charles’s first year as monarch, Charles III: The Coronation Year, which airs tonight.

Anabel, who took part in her sister’s Coronation as one of her two Ladies in Attendance, added: “She is his rock, and I can’t actually emphasise that enough,”

“She’s somebody who is completely loyal and she isn’t somebody who has huge highs and lows.”

However, Anabel explained that it is a mutually beneficial relationship: “He brings to her everything. I’m not talking about all of this [she said, referring to Buckingham Palace], but… he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things, which she wouldn’t really have been open to if she hadn’t met him.”

“They are yin and yang, really. They really are polar opposites. But I think it works brilliantly.”

Gesturing their workload expanding with her hands, she added: “Most of us as we get to this sort of age are thinking yes, quiet times. But theirs is just going to go like that.”

Camilla’s long-term friend Fiona Lansdowne added: “They are an extraordinary team.”

“And I think it’s, whether they’ve sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it’s just because they’ve been through a lot together – it’s made them have a really strong bond.”

The couple were forced to disable comments on their social media account after their controversial romance was portrayed in Netflix’s The Crown.

The now King and Queen were inundated with horrible comments as a result of their infamous affairs on their spouses – specifically Charles’ affair on Diana.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2005, nine years after the Prince of Wales divorced Princess Diana.

In order to avoid controversy given their relationship history, the couple opted against hosting a grand royal wedding and exchanged vows at the Guildhall in Windsor.

While the Queen approved of their relationship, she chose not to attend their wedding ceremony – as she didn’t feel it was appropriate