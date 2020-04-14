Prince Harry’s friend Dr Jane Goodall reveals he’s ‘finding life a bit challenging’ in Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their new life in California last month

Prince Harry’s friend Dr Jane Goodall has revealed that he’s finding “life a bit challenging” since moving to Los Angeles.

The 86-year-old primatologist said she’s “been in touch” with Harry, after he quit life as a senior member of the royal family last month – and moved to Meghan’s hometown.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “I don’t know how his career is going to map out.”

“But, yes, I’ve been in touch. Though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now.”

Harry and Meghan are both big fans of the activist, and even invited her to Frogmore Cottage to meet their son Archie last summer.

Harry also interviewed Dr Goodall for British Vogue magazine, which was guest-edited by Meghan.

During her visit to Frogmore Cottage last year, Dr Jane said Harry hinted at wanting a new life away from the royal family.

Dr Jane got the chance to hold the couple’s baby son, and said: “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying: ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this…’

However, Dr Jane said Harry replied: “No, he’s not growing up like that.”

