Leigh-Anne Pinnock praises boyfriend for ‘putting up’ with her during lockdown

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has praised her boyfriend Andre Gray for “putting up” with her during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Little Mix star and her footballer boyfriend have been self-isolating in her Surrey mansion, ever since people were encouraged to stay at home due to COVID-19.
Leigh-Anne shared a sizzling picture of the pair on Instagram, and confessed it hasn’t always been fun and games during quarantine.
“I’ve been a moody b***h lately with this whole quarantine thing I’m not going to lie…,” she told her 5.4 million followers.
“thank you @andregray_ for putting up with my face all day every day…😂🙈❤️,” she added.
Fans were quick to comment on the songstress’ cute post.
“Look at you two😍 you’re so cute,” one follower wrote.
“THAT WEDDING THAT LEIGH PLANNED HAS TO HAPPEN SOON!” another commented.
Leigh-Anne has been dating the Watford FC striker since 2015.