Prince Harry sits down for ‘revealing’ TV interview ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry has sat down for a “revealing” interview with Anderson Cooper, ahead of the release of his new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex will be interviewed by the popular TV host on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS.

The network has released a short trailer for the interview, which will air just two days before his memoir ‘Spare’ is released.

Anderson Cooper will interview Prince Harry on 60 Minutes next Sunday, January 8, on CBS. It will be Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir “Spare.” https://t.co/fF1Sppo62X pic.twitter.com/ylwzxJ6NzV — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023

Following the release of his Netflix docu-series with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry’s memoir will likely feature more shocking claims about the Royal family.

Back in October, the Daily Mail reported that lawyers for the Institution will be “on standby” when the book is released in January, amid fears it is “critical of everyone and everything”.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According the Daily Mail, the Royal Household has been warned that the 416-page memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

It’s understood Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit life as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke’s memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s docu-series premiered on Netflix.

