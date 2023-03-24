Pregnant Love Island star Montana Brown rushed to hospital

Montana Brown has revealed she was rushed to hospital.

The Love Island 2017 star is expecting her first child – a baby boy, with her boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

Taking to her Instagram story, she said: “”We’ve had a bit of a week with reduced fetal movement, so we were like ‘Oh my god, we need to go and get this checked out.”

“Our main thought was that it was probably nothing sinister but we just wanted to be safe,” Montana continued.

“We were in triage and they did a little heart monitor thing that monitors the heartbeat, we did that twice and it looked fine.”

“Baby was moving but in a weird position so we’re having some extra tests, but I feel so much better, sorry I went off grid.”

“NHS has such a lovely team at our hospital. Feel so bad as obviously v understaffed.”

“We were there Tuesday from 10.15pm – 2.45am,” Montana continued. “We went back yesterday and the midwives, doctors and sonographers were so helpful.”

“Babies tummy looked on the small side so we’re going back for a growth scan and potentially another test if we get a call today from fetal medicine.”

“I felt a bit bad at the start for going in so much but I think it’s important to go with your gut and be so cautious.”