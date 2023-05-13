Ad
Popular YouTube star Jamie Genevieve announces the birth of her first child

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Popular YouTube star Jamie Genevieve has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Jack McCann.

The Scottish makeup artist took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of sweet snaps with her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “Our beautiful girl, Romy Jack McCann. You have already brought so much peace and purpose to our lives, and more love than we thought possible. 9/5/23 🤍”

Irish influencer Sophie Murray commented on the post: “Actually sobbing 😭🫶🏼❤️”

Makeup artist Keilidh Cashell wrote: “So beautiful 🖤”

Jamie, who has 995K subscribers on YouTube, married her longtime love Jake in Tuscany in July 2019.

She announced her pregnancy last November.

