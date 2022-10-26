Popular TV personality signs up for Gogglebox’s Stand Up To Cancer special

Popular TV chef Gordon Ramsay has signed up for Gogglebox for Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer special.

The 55-year-old will be joined by his daughter Tilly, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The father-daughter duo will be star alongside the show’s regulars on Friday night.

Gordon and Tilly said: “We’re always happy to support the superb work that Stand Up To Cancer do, and despite our TV tastes being polar opposites, we had a lot of fun filming this very special episode of Gogglebox.”

“Every penny raised goes towards finding cures for cancer so I hope we can help raise bucket loads of money.”

Fans took to the comments section of Gogglebox’s announcement to express their delight at Gordon and Tilly’s appearance on the show.

One Instagram user wrote: “Yeaheee, Love them!! ❤❤❤,” while a second said: “Oh yes this will be good X”

