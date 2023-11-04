Popular Love Island star ‘signs up’ for new All Star series

Paige Thorne has reportedly signed up for the new All Stars series of Love Island.

The brand new series will be hitting screens early next year, and will feature famed former stars as they attempt to find love once again in South Africa.

A source told The Sun: “Paige was a brilliant Islander, feisty and fiery in all the right measure and has remained popular on the outside despite a tricky run with a few bad boys.”

“She’s a Love Island legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the All Stars villa – it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come,” the insider added.

The news comes after Paige was recently linked to rapper, Formz, back in August.

The 26-year-old was first linked to the musician, whose real name is Josh Foremam, when eagle-eyed fans spotted they were both sharing similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona.

Just last month, a source told MailOnline that Forma asked Paige to be his girlfriend during a romantic dinner date at The Shard in London.

However, it looks like the pair may no longer be an item as Paige is eyeing up a second stint on Love Island by joining the All Stars series.

Paige shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer.

She was initially coupled up with rugby star Jacques O’Neill, before he dramatically left the villa.

Paige then struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the couple called it quits, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

A spokesperson for ITV told the publication: “No Islanders have been confirmed for the forthcoming series of Love Island: All Stars at this stage.”

Mike Spencer, Creative Director, of Lifted Entertainment, said: “It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.”

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!”