Popular Love Island star drops HUGE hint they are set to appear on Love Island: All Stars series

A popular Love Island star has dropped a major hint that they are set to appear on the Love Island: All Stars series.

The spin-off series will make its on screen debut in the new year.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

2021 contestant Faye Winters has now teased her potential return.

Speaking to The Sun, the 28-year-old revealed that she’s ready to find love again: “They keep trying to throw me back in don’t they. Are the UK public ready though? That’s the thing, am I forgiven? Until I’m forgiven I don’t know.”

“I’m still the most complained about Love Islander ever,” Faye mentioned, referring to the 36,324 Ofcom complaints she received during her appearance on the hit dating show.

“It’s one of those things, when the time comes and I have to get on a flight and go, then I’ll make the decision.”

She continued: “Right now I’m really happy in my life, so I don’t know if I want to bring it back to that.”

When asked at the Beauty Awards 2023 if she has any plans to start dating, Faye said: “I said to myself that when I broke up with Teddy that I was going to take a year and I’m taking a year.”

“I promised myself that I’d give myself a year and it’s coming up to February and I wanted to discover myself and what I loved and I’d never done that before and I think every woman deserves to do that.”

A source told the outlet: “Faye might have hit the headlines during her season of Love Island for all the wrong reasons but since then she’s proven herself to be a kind, genuine woman with a heart of gold.

“It’s become clear her outbursts in the villa came from insecurity and fear due to past hurt.”

“She’s a Love Island legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the All Stars villa – it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come.”

“No one has been officially confirmed for All Stars yet but Faye is in advanced talks.”

Faye rose to fame on the 2021 series where she coupled up with Teddy Soares and finished in third place.

The pair split earlier this year.

Faye has previously teased her return during a Q&A on Instagram recently, the reality star teased her potential reappearance with a cryptic comment about her love life.

After a fan asked if there was “any man on the scene yet?” Faye replied, “I said I wanted to focus on me for one year… 2nd of January is coming fast. Lock up your dads.”

“Might return to cougarville so maybe your sons,” she added.

