Popular 90s boyband in talks for major Las Vegas residency

Take That have confirmed that they are in talks for a potential Las Vegas residency.

The popular 90s boyband recently announced their return with a huge stadium and arena live tour for 2024, alongside news of their ninth studio album This Life, which was released on November 24.

This Life On Tour will see the trio – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald – play 29 dates across 15 cities around the UK and Ireland – including two nights at Dublin’s 3Arena in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Take That (@takethat)

According to The Sun, in a live recording of their podcast Take That: This Life, in London’s Leicester Square, frontman Gary admitted that “Las Vegas, ..looks promising,” when asked about a potential stint in Sin City.

The 52-year-old continued: “There’s an invisible switch that happens when the album comes out and there’s nothing else you can do then, so your brain starts thinking about the tour immediately and within the last four days we’ve done the most work on the tour and it’s very, very exciting.”

Speaking of their upcoming tour, Gary said: “We were sat together the other day and they were going through all the numbers (for the This Life album) at the label and everything was looking great and they said to us, ‘How does it feel?’.”

“And we turn to one and other and went, ‘Well, it means we can do it again. It means we can make another record in a few weeks’.”

Speaking of their new chapter, the band recently said: “It’s been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record.”

“It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new. We’re incredibly proud of the new album – there’s a sense of togetherness, whether that’s us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We’re excited for this new chapter!”

Take That are renowned for their huge productions and incredible live shows, and currently hold the record for the most performances at London’s The O2 with 34 headline shows.

2011’s Progress tour broke box office records by selling over 1 million tickets in less than 24 hours, becoming the biggest tour in the UK and earning them a place on Billboard’s annual ‘Top 25 Tours’ list, placing third worldwide.

In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the 38 date sell-out Odyssey tour which saw them play to 29 arenas and 9 stadiums, selling over 650,000 tickets.