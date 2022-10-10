Police launch ‘urgent’ manhunt for Katie Piper’s acid attacker

Police in the UK are urgently hunting the man who threw acid over Katie Piper, after he was recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions.

Stefan Sylvestre received a life sentence in 2009 after throwing sulphuric acid at the TV presenter’s face.

He was released on licence in 2018, but has now been recalled to prison.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison, where he’ll face longer behind bars.”

Sylvestre attacked Katie in March 2008 at the request of her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch.

Lynch was jailed for life in 2009 with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Katie, and telling Sylvestre to throw acid over her.

The horrific attack left Katie fighting for her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

The model obtained serious injuries and permanent scarring, and she has since had to undergo hundreds of surgeries to repair the damage to her face and eyesight.

When Sylvestre was released from prison in 2018, the Parole Board said he had “displayed empathy for the victim and expressed remorse and shame for his actions”.

Katie’s attacker also said he had “completed relevant offence-focused work to challenge and change his attitude and thinking”.