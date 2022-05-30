Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna joins Love Island 2022 lineup

Pharmaceutical sales specialist Ikenna Ekwonna has joined the Love Island 2022 lineup.

The new season of the hit dating show premieres on ITV and Virgin Media Two next Monday, June 6th.

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Ikenna said: “I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.”

When asked what he will bring to the Love Island villa, the 23-year-old said: “Hopefully, I’m going to bring spontaneity and excitement. I’m not really shy to speak to people and I don’t really care too much about what people think.”



The Nottingham native also shared his most memorable dating experience, saying: “I took my ex on holiday for her birthday. We went to Barcelona for four nights and I was pretty young then, maybe like 19-20.”

“It was for her birthday so she didn’t know about it. It was quite a lot of money to spend for that age.”

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, business owner Davide Sanclimenti, dancer Tasha Ghouri, Welsh student Liam Llewellyn, hotel waitress Indiyah Polack, Irish scientist Dami Hope and Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne have also been confirmed for Love Island 2022.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.