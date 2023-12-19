Pete Wicks addresses rumours that he was ‘linked to I’m A Celeb star’s partners’

Pete Wicks has addressed the rumours that he was “linked to I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star’s partners.”

The former The Only Way Is Essex Star jetted to Australia’s Gold Coast to support his BFF Sam Thompson, who was later crowned King of the jungle.

During his time Down Under, the 35-year-old had been reportedly linked to Nick Pickard’s girlfriend, I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold and Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Speaking on his podcast, Staying Relevant, he hosts alongside Sam, he declared: “I just want to point out that I didn’t sh** anyone’s wife.”

Sam then chimed in and said: “Pete got linked to every single person out there.”

He continued: “He got linked to Sarah – Nick’s [Pickard] girlfriend, he got linked to Danielle [Harold], he got linked to my girlfriend Zara [McDermott], he got linked to Rochelle [Humes] at one point.”

“I don’t think there were anymore women out there to get linked to,” he joked.

The King of the jungle continued: “Do you know what my favourite thing about this is…I’ve gone into the jungle and Pete’s flown out there to be there for me and it’s literally he can’t get away from it.”

Pete then concluded: “Genuinely, Sam could not be more loved and all that seems to have happened is that I am hated.”

Pete previously addressed the rumours that there was “something going on” between him and Zara.

The reality TV star and Love Island alum had been hanging out while Sam was away in Australia, filming I’m A Celeb.

The pair had been sharing hilarious content together, and even joked that they’re the new duo.

Pete and Zara have since been plagued by rumours their relationship is more than platonic.

In a recent interview with new! magazine, the TOWIE star slammed these rumours.

He said: “I love Zara – she’s a sweetheart,” adding that she’s “really missing” her boyfriend while he’s away in Australia.

Pete admitted: “Me and Zara find [the rumours] quite funny.”

“That’s the problem with social media everyone’s got an opinion,” Pete continued.

“Sam is my brother, and Zara is a very good friend of mine. We just laugh about it.”

Insisting he wouldn’t date the Love Island star even if they were both single, Pete joked: “I absolutely adore Zara, but she’s not my cup of tea and I don’t think she’d last five minutes.”

“Me and Sam could not be any more different. They’re such a great couple and love them to bits. It’s just sad that people can’t understand that girls and guys can be mates. It’s ridiculous.”