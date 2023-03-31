Perrie Edwards teases her wedding plans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards has opened up about planning her wedding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The couple, who share a son named Axel, announced their engagement last July after six years together.

During a new interview with Grazia, the singer spoke about juggling her career, motherhood, and planning a wedding at the same time.

“There’s so much going on right now,” she gushed.

“I’m in the studio, whilst also having my fiancée being like, ‘When are we going to start planning the wedding?’ Again, it’s like starting the business!”

“Where do you even start with a wedding? It’s a lot. We spoke about it whilst we were on holiday, and I’ve got a really good idea of what I want now.”

Alongside running her own clothing brand Disora, Perrie is working on releasing new solo music amid Little Mix’s hiatus – but admitted she doesn’t have a “set timeline”.

“My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be. The fact there’s no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun,” she said.

“In Little Mix, our life was mapped out about three years in advance sometimes. Now, it’s so much more freeing for all of us.”

“We’re doing exactly what makes us happy and working to our own timelines. It’s really refreshing.”

Perrie announced her engagement to her footballer beau Alex last July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

Sharing photos of the moment he proposed, Perrie wrote on Instagram: “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

The couple have been dating since 2016, and welcomed their first child together in August 2021.

At the time, the singer announced the news via Instagram, sharing sweet black-and-white photos of her newborn baby.

She captioned the post: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)