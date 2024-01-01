Perrie Edwards opens up about ‘feelings of self-doubt’ in New Year’s post

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her feelings of “self-doubt” as she reflected on the year in a new Instagram story.

The Little Mix singer took to her social media to share that she felt “worried” that she “didn’t achieve enough this year.”

The 30-year-old admitted that she is “so grateful” for her family, combining of her one-year-old son, Axel and fiancé Alex Chamberlain.

In her Instagram story, Perrie wrote: “Anyone else get this weird feeling come over them at New Year?”

“Like the feeling of self-doubt starts creeping in, or sudden thoughts of worry that you didn’t achieve enough this year float around in your head.”

“I always feel it. It’s strange. Remember you’re enough. Just getting through the year sometimes is tough enough in itself. So give yourself credit.”

“I’m so grateful that I have my family and my loved ones around me. We’re so blessed and it can’t ever be taken for granted. A huge cloud hanging over us all right now is the conflict happening in the world and it is heartbreaking to see, I really hope for more peace in 2024.”

Perrie is reportedly set to split her time between England and Turkey, after Alex’s football move to Besiktas in a three-year deal after leaving Liverpool this summer.