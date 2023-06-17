Paige Turley reveals whether she’ll make Love Island return – after Finn Tapp split

Paige Turley has revealed whether she’ll make her Love Island return, after her split from Finn Tapp.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2020 winter series of the hit dating show.

Back in April, it was reported that the pair had called it quits but the couple did not confirm the news until earlier this month.

During her appearance on AfterSun, Paige told host Maya Jama: “We’re still really good friends, we just drifted apart.”

“We did lockdown together, any struggle that we could have faced, we were facing. It was tough, but we are still good friends.”

The Scottish beauty has since revealed whether she’ll follow in Adam Collard’s footsteps and make her Love Island return.

Speaking to The UK Sun, she said: “No. Do you know what, I would only go back if it was my cast again I think!”

“It would be a big holiday but I don’t think I’d be able to go back on just purely for the challenges..,” Paige continued.

“That food challenge has scared me! I don’t think I could do any type of food challenges.”

Speaking about her split from Finn, the reality star admitted: “We’re still good friends, we’re still in touch a lot. It’s difficult when you come into this world together.”

“You’re never really just going to break that off.”

“We are always going to be each other’s support so that’s nice so we’ve still go each other in that aspect,” Paige continued.

“It’s been strange, obviously Finn and I were together for three and a bit years and lived together.”

“We were glued to the hip so there is some days where it is good and bad, just trying to readjust.”

“I’m back in Scotland close to family and friends and they’ve been able to help out a lot.”