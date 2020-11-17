Olivia Wilde defends Harry Styles – after the singer was criticised for wearing a dress

Harry made history on the cover of US Vogue last week

Olivia Wilde has defended Harry Styles, after the singer was criticised for wearing a dress.

The One Direction star became US Vogue’s first (solo) male cover star last week, and posed in a series of dresses and skirts for the shoot, shot by Tyler Mitchell.

Conservative author and commentator Candace Owens took to Twitter following the photoshoot, writing: “There is no society that can survive without strong men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

Olivia, who is directing Harry’s new film ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, responded to the tweet writing: “You’re pathetic.”

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

Speaking to Vogue during his cover interview, Harry said: “Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with.

“When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

“It’s like anything – anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

Harry will star alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine in ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, which is reportedly set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

The plot is said to centre on a housewife who uncovers a disturbing truth about her seemingly perfect life.