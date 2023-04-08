Olivia Attwood reveals wedding dress disaster ahead of marrying Bradley Dack

Olivia Attwood has revealed a wedding dress disaster ahead of marrying her fiancé Bradley Dack.

The couple got engaged back in 2019 after the footballer got down on one knee in Dubai.

The Love Island star and her fiancé have postponed their wedding on numerous occasions and have still yet to tie the knot.

Taking to her Instagram story, Olivia shared a snap of herself in the gym at the Corinthia hotel in London.

She penned: “My favourite view in the morning.”

“I have really been back into my weight training recently, I was on a mission to grow my bum for the wedding/he do…”

“It’s grown… but now I can’t do up my wedding dress… Stunning.”

Olivia and Bradley had been due to get married last year, but revealed that they had pulled the plug on their plans once again.

In an interview with MailOnline at the time, the bride-to-be confessed: “We’re not getting married next year. We have cancelled our wedding.”

“I made the final decision and I feel like Brad was more upset than me. A lot of the wedding stress lands on the woman typically…”

“He said, ‘let’s just do it next year’ and I said, ‘well you’re not the one that’s doing it’, I don’t want to do something and rush it.”

Olivia explained: “It’s complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn’t want to book until he had three good football games.”

“I thought, we couldn’t wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it’ll be the wedding.”

“My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year.”

“We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married,” she said.