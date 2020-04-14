Ricky Gervais slams celebrities for complaining about isolation – while healthcare heroes are dying

"I just don’t want to hear it..."

Ricky Gervais has slammed celebrities for complaining about isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, as frontline workers are putting their lives at risk every day.

The 58-year-old comedian was horrified when he saw rich celebrities moaning about their current circumstances, as they sat in their multi-million dollar mansions.

Speaking to The Sun, Ricky said: “After this is over I never want to hear people moaning about the welfare state again, I never want to hear people moaning about nurses again. Or porters.”

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining. Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool. And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”

The news comes after Ellen DeGeneres was slammed for comparing isolation to “being in jail”, as she filmed her chat show from her luxury home in Los Angeles.

