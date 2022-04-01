Ad
Nick Grimshaw announces his engagement to longterm love Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry

Nick Grimshaw has announced his engagement to Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry.

The radio DJ’s boyfriend proposed to him while they were on holiday, after four years together.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Nick posted snaps of him showing off his engagement ring in photo booth photos.

 

A post shared by Nick Grimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw)

He captioned the post: “And in gay news this evening….got proposed to, said yes obvs.”

The second and third slide showed Nick proudly displaying his gold engagement ring.

A host of Nick’s famous friends congratulated him in the comment section, including Clara Amfo who wrote: “Bring on the wedding of the century!!!!!!!”

Laura Whitmore also commented: “Ahhhhhhhh CONGRATS!!! So delighted for ya! And we can all celebrate by watching you on celeb juice tonight! Big love to you both ❤️xx.”

 

A post shared by Nick Grimshaw (@nicholasgrimshaw)

