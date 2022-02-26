Molly-Mae Hague warns fans off cosmetic procedure that left her with a ‘full beard’

Molly-Mae Hague has warned fans off a cosmetic procedure that has left her with a “full beard”.

The 22-year-old underwent dermaplaning to get rid of the “peach fuzz” on her face, but the hair started growing back more “rapidly”.

During a makeup tutorial shared on her YouTube channel, Molly-Mae confessed: “If you guys can see that I do have a little bit of a beard, we’re not talking about it…”

“I need to speak to you guys about my battle with dermaplaning – and just wish I never got dermaplaning. I basically have a full beard now,” she explained.

“If you don’t know what dermaplaning is, it’s a type of facial, or you could actually do it yourself with a type of razor, but I had a dermaplaning facial, where they remove the peach fuzz from your face to make your face so baby smooth and soft.”

“Basically with the dermaplaning, I got into the habit of having a dermaplaning facial and my peach fuzz just grows back at rapid levels now.”

“It was meant to sort of prevent it from growing back and mean that it would grow back less – but with any hair removal, like when you shave your legs, it means you have to start shaving them more,” Molly-Mae said.

“It’s just one of those things, when you start doing it you can’t really stop. So yeah you could say I wish I never started the dermaplaning because I’m not the sort of person who keeps up regularly with my beauty treatments.”

This isn’t the first time Molly-Mae has warned fans not to “make the same mistakes” as her when it comes to cosmetic procedures.

Since finding fame on Love Island, the 22-year-old has had her lip and jaw fillers dissolved, and just last year she had composite bonding removed from her teeth.

Last year, Molly-Mae told fans: “I’ve taken all the steps that I want to take now to sort of reverse all the mistakes I made with fillers and getting things done I didn’t need to get done and didn’t really think through at the time.”

“I don’t regret it but it’s just it wasn’t really a necessary thing to do and I was just young. When you get older, you want to look younger and when you’re younger, you want to look older.”

“So, if you are a slightly younger follower of mine, just take my advice and wait…”

“Wait a good few years until your face has matured and you get a little bit older, and then make decisions about cosmetic work.”